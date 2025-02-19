Nick Offerman to Serve as Oscars Announcer, Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe Added as Presenters

Nick Offerman will be the announcer at this year’s Academy Awards show, and Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana De Armas, Lily-Rose Depp and Oprah Winfrey have been added as presenters, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced on Wednesday.

Joe Alwyn, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen and Ben Stiller were also announced as presenters. They will join previously announced presenters Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang and last year’s acting winners, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone.

Many of the newly named presenters have ties to films in this year’s Oscar race. Depp and Dafoe are in “Nosferatu,” Alwyn is in “The Brutalist,” Gomez is in “Emilia Perez,” Nielsen is in “Gladiator II” and Winfrey has a role in “The Six Triple Eight.” Offerman has a key role in last year’s “Civil War,” which was not nominated, but he also appears on the comedy series “The Conners” – which, like the Oscars, airs on ABC. Brown was nominated last year for “American Fiction” and stars in the current TV series “Paradise” on Hulu, the Disney-owned service that will also stream the Oscars this year.

Offerman will be the second consecutive actor to serve as the Oscars announcer after being best known for film and television appearances, after David Alan Grier did the job last year. Prior to that, the Oscars had hired voice actors for more than 20 years, going back to when Donald Sutherland and Glenn Close handled those chores in 2002.

The Oscars” will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.