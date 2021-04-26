Oscars 2021 ratings

Getty Images

Early Ratings: Oscar Viewership Sinks to Record Lows

by and | April 26, 2021 @ 10:31 AM
Pandemic’s first (and hopefully only) Academy Awards never stood a chance

Sunday’s hostless Oscars drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.85 million total viewers, setting new record lows, according to the earliest available data from Nielsen, which is not time-zone adjusted.

Those initial numbers for the 2021 awards show, which was taped at Union Station in Los Angeles and aired live on ABC from 8-11:17 p.m. ET, represent a decline of 64% in the key demo and 58% in overall viewers compared to 2020’s results. A more accurate comparison can be made when finalized data comes in Tuesday.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

oscar winners chloe zhao daniel kaluuya frances mcdormand

Oscars 2021: What’s Next for Chloe Zhao, Daniel Kaluuya and Other Top Winners

Oscars 2021: 4 Times the Show Got Political (Photos)

8 Oscars Snubs and Surprises From Chadwick Boseman to ‘The Father’ (Photos)
Oscar Best Worst Moments

Oscars 2021: 10 Best and Worst Moments (Photos)
Tyler Perry 2021 Oscars

Tyler Perry Gets Standing Ovation for Inspiring Oscar Speech: ‘Refuse Hate’ (Video)
Summer of Soul

‘Summer of Soul’ Trailer: Questlove’s Documentary Rocks the Oscars (Video)

Oscar-Winning ‘Two Distant Strangers’ Filmmakers Paid Tribute to Police Brutality Victims With Colorful Suits
Glenn Close Oscars

Glenn Close Ties Peter O’Toole as Actor With Most Oscar Nominations and No Wins
Daniel Kaluuya's mom and sister 2021 Oscars

Oscars: Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom Adorably Mortified After He Thanks Parents for Having Sex (Video)
thomas vinterberg

‘Another Round’ Director Thomas Vinterberg Dedicates Oscar to Daughter Killed Days Into Production (Video)
Chloe Zhao 2021 Oscars Nomadland

Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color to Win Best Director