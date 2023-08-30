After nearly a year and a half of waiting, Max’s pirate rom-com “Our Flag Means Death” will return on Oct. 5.

The first teaser for this new installment picks up right where Season 1 left off. Though the newly-in-love Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) planned to run away together, a hostile encounter kept Stede away from the man he loves. Stede’s holdup caused Blackbeard to believe he had been abandoned.

The teaser starts with Stede tossing a bottled message into the ocean as his voiceover reads, “Dear Ed, I love everything about you. I love being near you, breathing the same air.”

As Stede waxes poetic about his new love, Blackbeard angrily growls “F–k you, Stede Bonnet.” The rest of the teaser bounces between Stede reading his love letter and defending Blackbeard and his heartbroken lover generally causing havoc in any way he can.

“Our Flag Means Death” Season 2 key art (Photo Credit: Max)

Altogether, there will be eight episodes in this new season — two fewer than there were in Season 1. The first three episodes will debut on Oct. 5. After that, the series will have a weekly release schedule until its finale on Oct. 26.

From creator-showrunner David Jenkins, executive producer and star Taika Waititi and executive producer Garrett Basch, “Our Flag Means Death” is inspired by the true adventures of 18th century Gentleman Pirate, Stede Bonnet. Season 1 followed Stede as he broke away from his wealthy landowning past to embrace his passion for swashbuckling. Most of the season followed Stede as he gained the respect of his crew and learned how to sail the high seas from the biggest name in all of piracy, Blackbeard (Waititi).

But what started as a silly comedy transitioned into something far more tender in its final episodes. Season 1 of the series ended with Stede and Blackbeard admitting their love for each other. “Now, they have to survive it,” the Season 2 logline teases.

In addition to Waititi and Darby, this new season will see the returns of cast members Samson Kayo (“Bloods”), Vico Ortiz (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting”), Joel Fry (“Yesterday”), Matthew Maher (“Captain Marvel”), Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”), Con O’Neill (“Happy Valley”), David Fane (“Eagle vs. Shark”), Samba Schutte (“Sunnyside”), Nat Faxon (“Disenchantment”) and Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”). This season will also feature recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian (“Black Mirror”), Madeleine Sami (“Super City”), Anapela Polataivao (“Night Shift”) and Erroll Shand (“One of Us Is Lying”). Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) and Bronson Pinchot (“Perfect Strangers”) will also guest star this season.

“Our Flag Means Death” is executive produced by Jenkins, Waititi, Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein and Antoine Douaihy. In addition to serving as EP and showrunner, Jenkins directed the first two episodes of Season 2, which was filmed in Auckland, New Zealand.