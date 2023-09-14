The first trailer for “Our Flag Means Death” Season 2 has arrived, and it’s full of old romances and new characters.

The show picks up right where Season 1 left off. “Our Flag Means Death” will follow Gentleman Pirate captain Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he tries to reunite his crew and apologize to his best friend and new love, Ed, aka Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

After a near-death experience, Season 1 ended with Stede choosing to return to his old life and wife rather than sail away with Ed. It wasn’t a rejection that the notoriously violent Blackbeard took well and that’s set to be a main crux of this new season.

In addition to Darby and Waititi, Season 2 stars returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon and Leslie Jones.

New additions joining the ensemble cast include recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian (“Black Mirror”), Madeleine Sami (“Super City”), Anapela Polataivao (“Night Shift”) and Erroll Shand (“Deathgasm”). You’ll also see guest stars Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) and Bronson Pinchot (“True Romance”).

The first three episodes of Season 2 will premiere Oct. 5 on Max. After that, the season will premiere two new episodes weekly until its finale on Oct. 26.

Creator-showrunner David Jenkins and star Waititi executive produce “Our Flag Means Death,” in addition to Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein and Antoine Douaihy. Jenkins also directed the first two episodes of this upcoming season.

Here’s your first look at images from “Our Flag Means Death” Season 2:

Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Ruibo Qian in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Rhys Darby in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Rhys Darby in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Minnie Driver in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Matthew Maher, Samba Schutte, Rhys Darby, Kristian Nairn in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)

Leslie Jones in Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death Season 2 (Photo Credit: Max)