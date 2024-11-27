‘Our Little Secret’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Going home for the holidays can be messy, but it certainly gets way messier if you unexpectedly run into your ex.

Why would that happen? Well, in the case of Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) in Netflix’s latest Christmas offering “Our Little Secret,” the answer is sheer coincidence. As it turns out, the two are now dating a pair of siblings, unbeknownst to them.

Avery and Logan have been split for a long time, but you know what happens when Christmas comes along…

We won’t spoil you here, but we will tell you who’s in the cast of the film and where you might know them from.