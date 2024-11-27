‘Our Little Secret’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Going home for the holidays can be messy, but it certainly gets way messier if you unexpectedly run into your ex.
Why would that happen? Well, in the case of Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) in Netflix’s latest Christmas offering “Our Little Secret,” the answer is sheer coincidence. As it turns out, the two are now dating a pair of siblings, unbeknownst to them.
Avery and Logan have been split for a long time, but you know what happens when Christmas comes along…
We won’t spoil you here, but we will tell you who’s in the cast of the film and where you might know them from.
Avery (Lindsay Lohan)
Avery is a woman who has thrown herself into her job following her mom’s death, even breaking off a very serious relationship with Logan. She’s played by Lindsay Lohan, who of course has starred in major millennial touchstones like “The Parent Trap,” “Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday” and more.
Logan (Ian Harding)
Logan is Avery’s ex, who doesn’t handle his emotions well (particularly when he’s drunk). He’s played by Ian Harding, who starred as Ezra Fitz in “Pretty Little Liars” for its entire run.
Erica (Kristin Chenoweth)
Erica is Avery and Logan’s potential future mother-in-law, and she definitely has a favorite between the two of them. She’s played by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth, who’s also starred in “Schmigadoon!”, “Pushing Daisies,” “Four Christmases,” and a bunch more.
Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky)
Cameron is Avery’s current boyfriend, though maybe not a great one. He’s played by Jon Rudnitsky, who you most likely recognize from his time on “Saturday Night Live.”
Cassie (Katie Baker)
Cassie is Cameron’s sister, and Logan’s girlfriend. She most recently appeared as Cassidy in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and has previously appeared in episodes of “The Mosquito Coast,” “13 Reasons Why” and more.
Callum (Jake Brennan)
Callum is the youngest brother of Cassie and Cameron, and kind of a blackmailing menace. He’s played by Jake Brennan, who’s probably best known for starring as Richie Rich in the 2015 series of the same name.
Sophie (Ash Santos)
Sophie is Cameron’s childhood best friend…and maybe a little more. She’s played by Ash Santos, who appeared in episodes of “American Horror Story” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”
Stan (Tim Meadows)
Stan is Sophie’s father, and he’s played by the legendary Tim Meadows. There are countless things you might recognize him from, including “Mean Girls,” “The Goldbergs,” and, obviously, “Saturday Night Live.”
Margaret (Judy Reyes)
Margaret is Sophie’s mom, and she’s played by “Scrubs” star Judy Reyes. You might also recognize her from “Devious Maids” or most recently, “High Potential” on ABC.
Leonard (Dan Bucatinsky)
Leonard is Cameron, Cassie and Caleb’s father, and trapped in a failing marriage that’s painfully obvious. He’s played by Dan Bucatinsky, most likely recognized from “Scandal” or “The Comeback,” among several other series.