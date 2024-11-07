‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Recap: What to Remember Before Part 2

The Pogues will be back in action Thursday afternoon as Part 2 of “Outer Banks” Season 4 premieres on Netflix, but almost a month after the first five episodes were released, you may need a refresher on what they have been up to.

The treasure-hunting crew of misfits are all scattered at the end of Part 1, with several storylines to keep track of as you return for the second batch of episodes. JJ just found out his dad may not be who he thought he was. Sarah and Pope are stuck in a crypt with rats and rising water levels. And the Pogues still haven’t solved the mystery of Blackbeard’s Blue Crown.

While there were several action-packed scenes in Part 1, the cast and crew have teased that the Season 4 finale sequence is the greatest in the series’ history. The Pogues are still set on their initial mission from Wes Genrette, even after his death – a mission that will take them all the way to Morocco.

Keep reading for a recap of the five most important things to remember from Part 1 before Part 2 premieres Thursday.

Who is JJ’s real dad?

Gary Weeks as Luke, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 405 of Outer Banks. (Credit: Netflix)

At the end of episode five, JJ hands a letter from Wes Genrette to his alcoholic, abusive father in hopes that he can gain more clarity. Hoping to rekindle their relationship, Luke clarifies some points of the letter to his son.

Luke reveals that he is not JJ’s father, but his real parents are Chandler Groff and Wes’s daughter, Larissa Genrette, who died in a drowning accident, meaning that JJ may be the heir to a Kook fortune. JJ does not believe Luke at first because of his track record, but he starts to connect the dots as to why Wes gave the Pogues the treasure challenge.

Sarah Cameron and Pope are stuck with the rats

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 405 of “Outer Banks.” (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Some of the Pogues made a trip to Charleston to look for Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. After drawing straws, Sarah Cameron and Pope are tasked to go down into a crypt beneath a church to find the next clue. The pair are chased by rats and eventually runs into the mercenaries (including Lightner, who killed Terrance). After hiding and successfully avoiding the murderous mercenaries, Sarah and Pope realize they may be stuck in the flooding crypt after Lightner and his partner unintentionally locked them in.

Mercenary Lightner kidnapped Cleo and killed Terrance

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Rigo Sanchez as Lightner in episode 404 of Outer Banks. (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

It’s pretty hard to forget this heartbreaking scene in Episode 4, but it is important nonetheless. When the mercenaries realized that the Pogues had found the amulet, they had a target on their back. Lightner, arguably one of the most violent of the pirate crew, already tried to attack Kiara and JJ underwater earlier in the season.

In episode four, Lightner kidnaps Cleo and threatens to kill her if she cannot give him the amulet. It’s at this point that she runs into Terrance, the father figure who she presumed was dead. Terrance insists he was not working with the enemy and assures Cleo he was on her team. When the trio arrives at the Pogues’ house, Cleo struggles to find the trinket. Then, Pope arrives home with it. As Lightner attempts to kill Cleo, Terrance jumps in front of her and is shot, eventually being killed by the wound.

Rafe’s girlfriend Sophia is conspiring against him

Drew Starkey as Rafe, Fiona Palomo as Sofia in episode 404 of “Outer Banks.” (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Hollis Robinson, one of the biggest real estate agents on the island, convinces Rafe’s girlfriend Sophia to encourage the heir to his family’s fortune to make a business deal over the sale of Goat Island. She tells the Pogue Sophia that she should “get in while she can.” At first she rejects it, but after Rafe speaks poorly about her because of her social standing, she pushes him to sign away his fortune to the calculated realtor. Rafe is still unaware of Sophia’s involvement in the scheme.

Sheriff Shoupe still hasn’t found the murderer

Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe in “Outer Banks” (Credit: Netflix)

Sheriff Shoupe has always been skeptical of JJ and the Pogues, so with multiple dead bodies to investigate and no suspects he turns to the troublemakers he knows best. The sheriff has yet to identify the killer of the unidentified dead body on the beach and Wes Genrette, who was strangled in his home. He takes JJ in for questioning and warns him that if he acts up he is the prime suspect.