‘Outlander’ Season 7 Adds Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips

New season, new characters as STARZ has announced that Izzy Meikle-Small (“Never Let Me Go”) and Joey Phillips (“Billy Elliot”) have been cast as Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter, respectively, in the upcoming seventh season of “Outlander.” The duo join the previously announced Charles Vandervaart as the show’s newest cast members while fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and John Bell are all set to return.

“We’re excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the ‘Outlander’ family and can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Season seven of the long-running STARZ original began production in Scotland in April and promises to introduce audiences to the sibling pair that struck a chord with readers in Diana Gabaldon’s original book series.

Rachel and Denzell are Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian (Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Vandervaart). Dr. Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London. As a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. His younger sister Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian. Undoubtedly, drama will ensue.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.