‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 and Prequel Series ‘Blood of My Blood’ Gets Starz First Look | Photos

Starz unveiled the first look at the second half of “Outlander” Season 7 and “Outlander” prequel series “Blood of my Blood” on Thursday.

Premiering Nov. 22, “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 will see Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan resume Claire and Jamie’s epic love story as they leave the colonies during the Revolutionary War with young Ian (John Bell) to head to their beloved homeland: Scotland. Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) also face new tests across time.

In addition to Balfe, Heughan, Bell, Rankin and Skelton, the cast of “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 includes David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Take a look at the first images of “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2:

Starz Sam Heughan in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 Starz David Berry and Caitriona Balfe in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 Starz John Bell in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 Starz Richard Rankin in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 Sophie Skelton in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 Starz Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

“Outlander” prequel “Blood of My Blood,” set to premiere in 2025, extends Jamie and Claire’s love story by playing out their parents’ love stories in vastly different timelines and environments.

The series will follow Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), as they navigate World War I-era England, as well as the relationship between Jamie’s parents, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands.

For a sneak peek at “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” see below.