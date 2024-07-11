‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 and Prequel Series ‘Blood of My Blood’ Gets Starz First Look | Photos

The new show centers on love stories between Claire’s parents in World War I-era England and Jamie’s parents in the Scottish Highlands

Outlander-Blood-of-my-Blood
Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Starz)

Starz unveiled the first look at the second half of “Outlander” Season 7 and “Outlander” prequel series “Blood of my Blood” on Thursday.

Premiering Nov. 22, “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 will see Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan resume Claire and Jamie’s epic love story as they leave the colonies during the Revolutionary War with young Ian (John Bell) to head to their beloved homeland: Scotland. Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) also face new tests across time.

In addition to Balfe, Heughan, Bell, Rankin and Skelton, the cast of “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2 includes David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Take a look at the first images of “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2:

Outlander
Starz

Sam Heughan in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Outlander
Starz

David Berry and Caitriona Balfe in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Outlander
Starz

John Bell in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Outlander
Starz

Richard Rankin in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Sophie Skelton in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in “Outlander” Season 7 Part 2

Nick Tarabay (Starz)
“Outlander” prequel “Blood of My Blood,” set to premiere in 2025, extends Jamie and Claire’s love story by playing out their parents’ love stories in vastly different timelines and environments.

The series will follow Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), as they navigate World War I-era England, as well as the relationship between Jamie’s parents, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands.

For a sneak peek at “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” see below.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” 

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”

Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” 

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross and Conor MacNeil
