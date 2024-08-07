‘Outlast’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Life-Threatening Alaskan Adventure: ‘They’re Dropping Like Flies’ | Video

“Outlast” has officially survived its hiatus as Netflix dropped the Season 2 trailer on Wednesday morning.

After a truly diabolical first season, 16 new survivalists have once again been dropped into the Alaskan frontier to battle the elements — and each other — for their share of the $1 million prize.

What sets “Outlast” apart from similar shows like “Survivor,” “Race to Survive” and “Alone” is that these lone-wolf contestants can only keep playing and ultimately win if they’re part of a team … except you can change teams at will, if they’ll have you. That leads to legitimate drama and backstabbing for those who figure out how to play the game within the game.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” one contestant admits in the trailer. “I am so scared.”

“Money can make people pretty evil,” another warns, while a third adds, “Sometimes, you’ve got to be the bad guy.”

This year’s contestants are Brendon Ash, Meghan Buchanan, Joey DiDesidero, Tina Grimm, Drew Haas, Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez, Emily Johnston, Julio Laboy, Joseph Malbrough, Sammy Norris, Zach Owens, Eric Shevchenko, Deontre “Tre” Thomas, Drake Vliem, Bri Walston and Tonia Willman.

EPs include Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho for Aggregate Films, Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios, Dan Bree and showrunner Mike Odair. The first season aired in March 2023 (it’s a hidden gem, trust us).

“Outlast” returns Sept. 4 on Netflix. Season 1 is currently available to stream.