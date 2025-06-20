Owen Wilson to Reunite With Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro on ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Owen Wilson is set to return for the “Meet the Parents 4,” The Wrap has learned. Wilson joins Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo and Ariana Grande in this next installment.

“I Love You, Man” filmmaker John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three previous “Meet the Parents” films, is set to write and direct the sequel. Hamburg also directed the last two episodes of Wilson’s latest TV series “Stick.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Universal Pictures will release the film wide on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

De Niro and Jane Rosenthal will produce “Meet the Parents 4” through their Tribeca Productions banner, as will Stiller and John Lesher through Red Hour Films. Hamburg is also attached as a producer alongside original “Meet the Parents” filmmaker Jay Roach. To date, the “Meet the Parents” franchise has grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office across its first three entries.

Its first entry, 2000’s “Meet the Parents,” helped cement both Stiller and De Niro as viable 21st-century stars. While that film mined comedy out of the very simple, relatable fear of having to meet your partner’s parents, its sequels expanded the franchise’s fictional family by introducing, among other characters, Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman as the eccentric parents of Stiller’s Greg Focker.

Wilson stars in and serves as an executive producer of “Stick,” a series for Apple TV+, which follows his character, “Pryce Cahill,” an over-the-hill ex-pro golfer who hedges his bets on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom, played by Peter Dager. Wilson recently starred in the much-anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed hit series “Loki” for Disney+, in which he plays Mobius, a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent, opposite Tom Hiddleston, who reprised his role as the God of Mischief.

Wilson is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.