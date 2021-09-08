Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie With Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield

Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney’s new movie “Haunted Mansion” based on the popular Disneyland ride, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Wilson joins an ensemble cast for the film that already includes LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish. “Dear White People” filmmaker Justin Simien is attached to direct.

“Ghostbusters” and “The Heat” writer Katie Dippold wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, which is described as a family adventure filled with happy haunts come to materialize and beginning to vocalize, as the song goes, though specific plot details are being kept under wraps.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, who produced 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing “Aladdin” remake, are producing the film via their Rideback banner, and Rideback’s Nick Reynolds is executive producing “Haunted Mansion.” Production is expected to begin in Louisiana next month.

First launched as an attraction in 1969 at Disneyland, Haunted Mansion places riders inside “doom buggies” that take a tour of a haunted manor. A movie based on the attraction starring Eddie Murphy was released back in 2003. And this is Disney’s latest film adaptation of a Disneyland attraction since “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson was released this summer and has grossed $193 million worldwide.

Wilson recently partnered with Disney and Marvel on the Disney+ series “Loki,” and he’s also going to be seen in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming “The French Dispatch” from director Wes Anderson. He’s next starring in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez. He most recently joined the cast of Paramount’s film “Secret Headquarters.”

Owen Wilson is represented by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

