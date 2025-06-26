Owen Wilson Frantically Forgets All His Biggest Movie Taglines on ‘Hot Ones’: ‘Ever Had Someone Get Zero?’ | Video

“Stick” star Owen Wilson had his focus (and tear ducts) tested by the Wings of Death in his “Hot Ones” interview on Thursday.

Wilson was teary-eyed and grappling with the immediate effects of the show’s most infamous hot sauce, Da Bomb Beyond Insanity, when he was asked by “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans to guess movies from his filmography based on their taglines. Beforehand, he was warned that his “Wedding Crashers” co-star, Vince Vaughn, managed to guess seven of his eight movies correctly when he faced the same challenge.

Things got off to a rocky start for Wilson, though, who failed right off the bat to guess “Hall Pass” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” from their taglines. “It’s pretty hot. I’m having a hard time focusing my brain,” Wilson admitted. “Vince did seven out of eight, but have you ever had someone get zero? Maybe I go a different way. Someone’s already carved out that territory.”

You can watch Wilson’s full “Hot Ones” interview yourself in the video below:

Wilson, unfortunately, did not manage to match Vaughn’s “Hot Ones” score, and reacted with shock more than a few times throughout the quiz, including when he found out that the tagline for 2006’s “Cars” was “Adrenaline-fueled. Heart-warming. Triumphant.” He was similarly stumped when he was asked which of his films had the tagline, “When you can’t breathe, you can’t scream.”

“Well, that sounds like ‘Aliens,’ but I wasn’t in ‘Aliens,” Wilson responded at first, before asking, “Are you sure I was in this movie?” Evans quickly replied, “Were you in ‘Anaconda’?,” to which a surprised Wilson confirmed, “Yes! Woah. And you’re right. I couldn’t scream when I got eaten by the snake.”

In the end, Wilson correctly guessed three out of the seven taglines that were thrown at him. While he could not nail “Hall Pass,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Cars” and “Anaconda,” he did get the taglines right for “Shanghai Noon,” “Marley & Me” and “Zoolander.” He may not, in other words, have topped Vaughn, but he did not do nearly as bad as he expected, either.

“It was tough, you know, making myself kind of [focus]. I was distracted by this last one,” Wilson said, while looking at the bottle of Da Bomb. “My hands were sort of shaking.” He is, of course, far from the only “Hot Ones” guest over the years who has been left reeling by that particular hot sauce.