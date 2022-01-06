The Byrdes make a deal with the devil in a new trailer for “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 as the first batch of episodes from the Netflix series’ final season are due to drop on Jan. 21.

“Ozark” was renewed for a supersize final season in 2020, with 14 episodes split into two parts. Those first seven episodes will be released this month, and as evidenced in the official trailer, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s Marty and Wendy Byrde are in over their heads – yet again.

Season 3 of the show ended with a pretty brutal cliffhanger, and Season 4 appears to pick up immediately where that finale left off.

The Byrdes are now forced to help their murderous boss Navarro find a way out of the game, which could lead the way out for themselves as well. But the stakes are high, and matters are further complicated when Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) decides to work for their competition by helping Ruth (Julia Garner), who’s now in business with Darlene (Lisa Emery).

Check out the trailer for “Ozark Season 4, Part 1” above.

“Ozark” also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.