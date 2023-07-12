Departing “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi was thrilled to earn her fifth Emmy nod for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program on Wednesday. But that wasn’t her only accolade this year.

As an executive producer of “Top Chef,” she also shares in the show’s nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, and her Hulu series “Taste the Nation,” where she serves double duty as host and executive producer, earned its own nomination for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special.

“I’m over the moon here in Sicily!!! I am elated and honored to be nominated for both shows since ‘Taste The Nation’ is my passion project and it’s my last hoorah on “Top Chef,” Lakshmi said via a statement. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted and supported us, both my crews!! It feels great to end my tenure on “Top Chef” with a nomination for the show. And even sweeter to get a nom as a host!! Maybe this could be the year?!”

Lakshmi faces a tough field in the Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition category, which includes the Fab 5 from “Queer Eye,” RuPaul Charles from “Drag Race,” Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph from “Baking It” and Nicole Byer from “Nailed It!”

Last month, Lakshmi announced she was departing “Top Chef” after 17 years and 19 seasons. Kristen Kish was named as her replacement on Tuesday.

“Top Chef” received additional nominations Wednesday, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program and Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program.

In the show’s 20-season history, it’s nabbed two Emmys out of 47 nominations: Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming in 2008 and Outstanding Reality Competition Program in 2010.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing ‘Top Chef’ with five nominations this year.” said head judge and executive producer Tom Colicchio. “This season was incredibly special as it marked our milestone 20th season with ‘World All-Stars.’ I am so proud of this season and grateful to our production team who work incredibly hard to make this show year after year.”

Added Gail Simmons, perennial judge and co-executive producer: ““It’s not lost on me that 20 seasons later I still get to ride the wild and crazy culinary train that is Bravo’s ‘Top Chef,’ alongside so many brilliant and talented people. CONGRATS to our ‘Top Chef’ cast and crew — chefs, host, producers, director, casting gurus, editing team and EVERYONE in between — who were nominated for a total of 5 Primetime Emmys today for ‘World All-Stars’! So immensely proud of what we accomplished in London and Paris, thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing all our hard work!”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Television Academy with five Emmy nominations for ‘Top Chef,'” chimed in Casey Kriley & Jo Sharon, co-CEOs of Magical Elves. “Season after season, our cast and crew at Magical Elves continue to elevate the series and these nominations are a testament to their hard work and dedication. This year is especially meaningful, not only because it was our 20th season, but it was also our last with Padma Lakshmi, who was recognized with a nomination for her role as host, and leaves behind an incredible legacy on the series.”

Season 20 of “Top Chef: World All-Stars” is streaming on Peacock.