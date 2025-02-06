TheWrap’s Palm Springs Film Festival Portrait Studio: Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet and More | Exclusive Photos

Some of the biggest stars of awards season stopped by TheWrap’s Palm Springs Film Festival Portrait Studio on Jan. 3, including Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Amy Adams, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin. The annual festival in the desert resort town east of L.A. is the first big stop on the awards circuit in the new year — and TheWrap has been welcoming talent to our exclusive photo studio there for the past 13 years.

This year, we partnered with our sister publication TheWrapBook to bring in renowned portrait photographer Platon for a bold new look. In addition to the names above, he snapped shots of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow and other members of the “Conclave” cast, plus “A Real Pain” writer-director-star Jesse Eisenberg, “Dune: Part Two” director Denis Villeneuve and the “Emilia Pérez” gang: Zoe Saldaña, Edgar Ramirez, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón. (The photo sessions took place several weeks before the discovery of Gascón’s racist, anti-Muslim tweets, which have blown up the “Emilia Pérez” campaign and led Saldaña and director Jacques Audiard to publicly distance themselves from the Spanish actress.)

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Ralph Fiennes, actor, “Conclave” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Ralph Fiennes, Carlos Diehz, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, actors, “Conclave” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

John Lithgow, actor, “Conclave” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Kieran Culkin, actor, “A Real Pain” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)



Zoe Saldaña, Edgar Ramirez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, actors, “Emilia Pérez” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Denis Villeneuve, director, “Dune: Part Two”; Amy Adams, actress, “Night Bitch”; Timothée Chalamet, actor, “Dune: Part Two” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Denis Villeneuve, director, “Dune: Part Two” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing” and Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing” (Photo by Platon for TheWrap)

