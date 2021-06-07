theme parks pandemic

Getty Images

Pandemic Theme Park Layoffs Make Way for Hiring Frenzy

by | June 7, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

We are “having challenges to find staff to fill positions that need to be filled,” one studio parks and attractions executive says

During the early days of the pandemic, studio theme park employees were among the first in the entertainment world to lose jobs. But now, as the country opens up with restrictions relaxed, the parks are scrambling to bring back their former workers and hire new ones.

“Like all attractions, theme parks and recreations around the world, we were definitely impacted by the pandemic,” Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment, told TheWrap. “The good news is that we’re re-hiring.”

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

iron man statue

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Selling Life-Sized ‘Iron Man’ Statue for Nearly $8,000
abc summer fun and games

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ and ABC’s Other ‘Summer Fun & Games’ Shows Ranked by Viewers | Chart
Beat Shazam

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere Doesn’t Beat Much of Anything
amc theatres joey nicholas

AMC Theatres’ Surprise Stock Winners: Meet the Pizza Delivery Guy Who Turned $800 Into $65,000
amc theatres

How Much Will the Meme Stock Surge Help AMC Theatres in the Long Run?

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 Premiere Orders Up Ratings Win for Fox
David Zaslav Pay Hero Art

Inside Discovery CEO’s ‘Eye-Popping’ Pay – Is David Zaslav Worth More Than Bob Iger? | Charts

Cutting to the Chase: How Pandemic Protocols Are Streamlining Student Films

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premiere Hits ‘Lego Masters’ With a Brick

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Housebroken’ Premiere Draws Less Than 1 Million Total Viewers
amc cineworld movie theater ceo pay

Why Did Movie Theater CEOs Make Such a Killing During the Pandemic?