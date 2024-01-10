Paramore to Cover Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down the House’ in New A24 Album ‘Coming Soon’

Paramore is going back to 1984 as part of a new promo for A24’s rerelease of “Stop Making Sense.” On Instagram, the band teased a cover of “Burning Down the House” tied to the film’s return.

The video shows Paramore’s Hayley Williams opening a box that arrives on her doorstep. Inside is David Byrne’s giant suit from the documentary “Stop Making Sense” and a cassette copy of the movie’s soundtrack. As the beginning notes of Paramore’s cover of “Burning Down the House” start to play, Williams tells her bandmates, “I’ve got a tape I’d like you to play.”

“We’ve got a tape we’d like to play you,” A24 posted on its Instagram. The album, which is “coming soon,” will feature 16 artists covering 16 different Talking Heads songs. Paramore’s cover will be the first track.

Tied to the documentary’s 40th anniversary, A24 released filmmaker Jonathan Demme’s deep-dive into Talking Heads in theaters last September. The 4K remastered movie was released in Imax for a limited period. A remaster of the film’s soundtrack for vinyl and digital was also released via Rhino Entertainment in August.

Widely considered to be the greatest concert film of all time, “Stop Making Sense” features core Talking Heads band members Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt. The live performance it captures was shot over three nights in December 1983 at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater when the band was promoting their album, “Speaking in Tongues.” The film includes the band’s biggest hits, including “Psycho Killer,” “This Must Be the Place,” “Life During Wartime” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

First formed in 1975, Talking Heads became one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the ’80s and one of the most influential bands in rock. LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Trent Reznor and Franz Ferdinand have all said they were directly influenced by them. Radiohead even took the name of their band from a 1986 Talking Heads song of the same name.