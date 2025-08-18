Paramount and Legendary in Talks for Movie Distribution Deal

Legendary is in early talks with Skydance-owned Paramount for a new multi-picture global theatrical distribution deal.

The production company’s previous distribution deal with Sony ended last year, as TheWrap previously reported. Legendary and Sony first signed a multiyear worldwide film distribution partnership back in 2022 under which Sony Pictures marketed and distributed Legendary’s theatrical film titles, but the deal excluded existing projects, leaving Legendary’s biggest franchises like “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” to continue to be released by Warner Bros.

Prior to Sony, Legendary had a distribution deal with Warner Bros., but the company was considering legal options against previous regime WarnerMedia back in 2020 over the studio’s seismic decision to send its movies to HBO Max, including the Legendary-backed “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Dune,” at the same time they premiered in theaters.

In a press conference last Tuesday, Paramount’s new leadership team under Skydance says it has a goal of producing up to 20 films per year in a dramatic ramp up of its movie output, and the focus will be on bringing them to theaters.

“We are not going to be siloed off so that there’s one conversation happening about television and another conversation happening about film,” co-chair Dana Goldberg said. “We’re going to make sure these conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

Paramount’s plans to ramp up their movie slate echo those made by other companies like Amazon MGM, which seeks to fill in the hole left at the box office by Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox with its own slate of 12-14 films per year starting in 2026. Currently, Paramount has five films on its 2026 slate with three more in post-production that are expected to be dated in the months to come, according to studio insiders.

Paramount did not respond for request for comment.

Deadline first reported the news.