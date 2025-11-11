Paramount Animation Taps Jennifer Dodge as New President

Jennifer Dodge has been named President of Paramount Animation.



She will report to Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, beginning Jan. 5. In her new role, Dodge will “oversee all operations of the animation group, from development through release, guiding the studio’s creative and strategic vision across its animated film slate,” according to the official release.

Under Dodge’s leadership, Paramount Animation will “continue to expand its pipeline of animated features, building upon the studio’s legacy of inventive, high-quality storytelling and its commitment to delivering bold, original and franchise-driven films for audiences around the world.”

Dodge was, most recently, president of Spin Master Entertainment and Consumer Products, “where she oversaw the company’s global entertainment and franchise businesses, including content creation, production, distribution and consumer products.” While at Spin Master she oversaw the development and expansion of brands such as “Paw Patrol” and “Unicorn Academy” and recently spearheaded the View Master movie project. She was a producer on Spin Master, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies’ “Paw Patrol” feature films, with a third installment, “The Dino Movie,” slated for 2026.

Before that, she held leadership roles at Nickelodeon, where she served as SVP of Development for Nickelodeon Preschool, developing original content and nurturing emerging creative talent.

Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein said in a statement,“Jennifer is an exceptional creative executive and producer with a proven track record of building franchises that connect with global audiences. Her deep understanding of storytelling, world-building and brand development make her the ideal leader to shape the next era of Paramount Animation. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

“I’ve always believed in the power of animation to inspire, entertain, and unite audiences of all ages,” Dodge said in a statement. “Paramount has a rich legacy of bringing bold, imaginative stories to life, and I’m honored to join Dana, Josh, and the entire team as we expand that vision and create the next generation of unforgettable animated films.”

Dodge replaces recently ousted Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito, whose vision for the division was to mix franchise features with original films.

Upcoming Paramount Animation titles include December’s excellent “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” 2026’s “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie,” “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender” and in 2027 the long-awaited sequel to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”