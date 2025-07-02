Paramount Says Trump Settlement Doesn’t Include PSAs

Paramount Global is disputing media reports that the company’s settlement with President Donald Trump includes an agreement to run public service announcements on its networks.

In a post on X, Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino reported that Skydance had agreed to run public service announcements on the network as part of the deal and that it would bring the total settlement figure close to $30 million.

SCOOP: People close to the settlement of the @paramountco – Trump lawsuit over the @KamalaHarris – @60Minutes interview say new ownership of $PARA–David Ellison's @Skydance — has agreed to runs public service announcements as part of the deal, which will bring the all-in… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 2, 2025

But Paramount says that, contrary to media reports or speculation, its settlement “does not include PSAs or anything related to PSAs.”

“Paramount has no knowledge of any promises or commitments made to President Trump other than those set forth in the settlement proposed by the mediator and accepted by the parties,” a spokesperson for the media giant said in a statement on Wednesday. “The material terms of the settlement agreement in principle are those disclosed by us yesterday.”

On Tuesday evening, Paramount revealed that it had reached a $16 million settlement with Trump, which covers legal fees and other costs, as well as a donation that will be allocated to a “future presidential library.” Paramount also said that “in the future, ’60 Minutes’ will release transcripts of interviews with eligible U.S. presidential candidates after such interviews have aired, subject to redactions as required for legal or national security concerns.”

But, it also emphasized that the settlement does not include any statement of apology or regret from CBS or “60 Minutes,” Trump will not receive any money directly or indirectly and he will release all of his claims, including those of defamation.

A spokesperson for Skydance declined to comment.

During its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday morning, Paramount co-CEO George Cheeks defended the decision to settle.

“Companies often settle litigation to avoid the high and somewhat unpredictable cost of legal defense, the risk of an adverse judgment that could result in significant financial as well as reputational damage, and the disruption to business operations that prolonged legal battles can cause,” Cheeks said in prepared remarks during a Q&A session. “Settlement offers a negotiated resolution that allows companies to focus on their core objectives, rather than being mired in uncertainty and distraction.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s team called the settlement a “win for the American people.”

“With this record settlement, President Donald J. Trump delivers another win for the American people as he, once again, holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said in a statement. “CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle.”

More to come …