Paramount, Mediacom Reach Multi-Year Carriage Renewal

Paramount Global has reached a multi-year carriage renewal with Mediacom Communications Corporation.

The deal will give the cable company’s customers access to the media giant’s networks — including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, as well as Paramount+’s Premium plan.

“We are pleased to strengthen our valued long-term partnership with Mediacom,” Paramount’s U.S. distribution president Ray Hopkins said in a statement. “With this renewed agreement, we look forward to bringing audiences greater flexibility and expanded access to the best in news, sports and entertainment from our powerhouse portfolio of popular brands.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the fifth-largest cable operator in the U.S. and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. The company offers high-speed data, video, phone and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states.

“As the industry continues to evolve, Mediacom is pleased to announce our multi-year renewal agreement with Paramount. This agreement allows us to offer our linear TV service along with streaming options giving our customers more choices,” Mediacom’s executive vice president of programming Italia Commisso Weinand added. “Combined with Mediacom’s Internet, video, phone, mobile and security, we are delighted to be the ‘one stop’ shop for today’s digital home.”

Paramount’s latest agreement comes after it recently said it would license its content to DirecTV for its new skinny bundle offerings. It also avoided a programming blackout after reaching a carriage renewal with YouTube TV in February.

Financial terms of the Mediacom agreement were not disclosed.