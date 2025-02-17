Paramount and YouTube TV Reach Carriage Renewal, Averting CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon Blackout

Paramount and YouTube TV have reached a new carriage deal, averting a blackout of programming of the former’s sports, entertainment and news networks — including CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.
The multi-year deal will also expand the two parties’ streaming relationship, with the ongoing inclusion of Paramount+ with Showtime and BET+ on YouTube Primetime Channels and Google giving qualifying YouTube TV customers the option to bundle Paramount+.
In a statement shared on X on Saturday, YouTube TV said the agreement would allow it to continue to offer over 100 channels, while “enabling more user choice in the future.”
“We look forward to extending our long-standing partnership and giving audiences greater access to their favorite programming,” a Paramount spokesperson told TheWrap.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move comes after the two companies agreed to a short-term extension shortly after their original contract expired.
The dispute coincided with the “Yellowjackets” Season 3 premiere, which began streaming on Friday. Other upcoming programming that would have been affected had a deal not been reached was March Madness.
With more than 8 million subscribers, YouTube TV is the fourth-largest pay TV operator, behind Charter Communications, Comcast and DirecTV. It is the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).