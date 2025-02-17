Paramount and YouTube TV Reach Carriage Renewal, Averting CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon Blackout

Paramount and YouTube TV have reached a new carriage deal, averting a blackout of programming of the former’s sports, entertainment and news networks — including CBS, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

The multi-year deal will also expand the two parties’ streaming relationship, with the ongoing inclusion of Paramount+ with Showtime and BET+ on YouTube Primetime Channels and Google giving qualifying YouTube TV customers the option to bundle Paramount+.

In a statement shared on X on Saturday, YouTube TV said the agreement would allow it to continue to offer over 100 channels, while “enabling more user choice in the future.”

With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels, while enabling more user choice in the future. Thank you again for your patience, and as always, we appreciate your membership. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 16, 2025

“We look forward to extending our long-standing partnership and giving audiences greater access to their favorite programming,” a Paramount spokesperson told TheWrap.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move comes after the two companies agreed to a short-term extension shortly after their original contract expired.

The dispute coincided with the “Yellowjackets” Season 3 premiere, which began streaming on Friday. Other upcoming programming that would have been affected had a deal not been reached was March Madness.

With more than 8 million subscribers, YouTube TV is the fourth-largest pay TV operator, behind Charter Communications, Comcast and DirecTV. It is the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).