NSYNC, Backstreet Boys to Take Center Stage in Paramount+ Boy Bands Doc

Paramount+ has greenlit a new documentary that will shine a spotlight on the boy bands that dominated pop culture and the music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block.

The documentary will feature new interviews and material, along with archival concert footage, unaired interviews and candid clips that feature original members, songwriters, producers, managers, family members and fans.

The project is produced by music manager Johnny Wright (New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears) and Gunpower & Sky CEO Van Toffler (“TRL,” MTV VMAs, “Words & Music,” “Released,” “Election,” “Tupac: Resurrection”) and directed by Tamra Davis (“Rock-CB4,” “Billy Madison,” “Half Baked,” “Crossroads,13: The Musical”).

Gunpowder & Sky is producing in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios.

“The ’90s boy band era was an extraordinary chapter in music where harmonies and beats came together, along with talented vocal artists who captivated the hearts of millions worldwide,” Wright said in a statement. “Their music spoke to the dreams, aspirations and emotions of the fans, creating a bond that transcended borders and language. To this day, the boy bands continue to inspire, uplift and unite – reminding us of a great time that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

“If you think back to groups like The Jackson 5, who paved the way for boy bands, this music has dominated the charts for decades, but there’s always been a stigma attached,” Toffler added. “The reality is, these are insanely talented guys who led the requests each week when I was running ‘TRL’ in the ’90s and early 2000s. And, just when we all think the fervor for boy bands has dissipated, One Direction or BTS emerge, and their disciples like Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake overtake pop culture.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the Paramount+ music documentaries “I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream” and “Sometimes When We Touch” produced by Gunpowder & Sky.