The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event of the year, every year, but in the streaming age the rights to stream the big game come with intense responsibility – and intense opportunity. Domenic DiMeglio, the Chief Marketing Officer and head of data for Paramount Streaming, told TheWrap that Paramount began planning their approach to streaming the 2024 Super Bowl on Paramount+ the day after the last Super Bowl.

“It really is taking the time to get everything ready to roll, and it’s a year-long effort,” he explained in this week’s installment of TheWrap’s Office With a View. The result was streaming viewership that was 50% larger than 2023’s game (which was streamed for free by Fox) and the most single-day signups ever recorded according to Antenna.