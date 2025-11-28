Paramount+ Sets First Live UFC Event Under $7.7 Billion Media Rights Deal

Paramount’s $7.7 billion media rights deal with the UFC will kick off with their first live event in 2026. UFC 324, the first of 13 marquee numbered events, is set to stream Jan. 24 on Paramount+.

UFC 324 will be headlined by two marquee championship fights: former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje will face off against Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, while UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defends her title against UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023.

Additional bouts include former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender “Suga” Sean O’Malley versus No. 5 ranked Song “Kung Fu Kid” Yadong; No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta versus No. 8 ranked Derrick Lewis; No. 6 ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen versus No. 11 Jean Silva; No. 3 ranked women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso versus No. 6 ranked “Thug” Rose Namajunas; and rising star Ateba Gautier versus Andrey Pulyaev in a middleweight match-up.

The main card will take place at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, while the prelims will start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the early prelims will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Paramount+.

The event marks a historic milestone for UFC fans in the U.S. and Latin America as every marquee numbered event and all UFC Night Fight events will be available exclusively on Paramount+ with no pay-per-view charge.

In Australia, Paramount+ subscribers will enjoy the preliminary fights for all marquee numbered events and all 30 UFC Fight Night events, included with their subscription, at no additional cost.

“Paramount+ and UFC are transforming the mixed martial arts fan experience,” Paramount Direct-to-Consumer chair Cindy Holland said in a statement. “Every division of Paramount is working in concert to ensure maximum visibility and unparalleled accessibility to current and future fans–making Paramount+ the definitive home of UFC.”

“I am so excited for UFC fans that our first card has six current and former champions, including the long-awaited return of the greatest female fighter of all time – which is definitely the biggest women’s fight ever,” UFC President and CEO Dana White added. “This card is absolutely stacked – every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever.”

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at AXS.com.