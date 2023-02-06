Paramount Television Studios has promoted Dominic Pagone to head of communications. He will report to Chris Ender, executive vice president of communications at CBS, and Nicole Clemens, president of PTVS and Paramount+ original scripted series, who made the announcement Monday.

Previously, Pagone served as senior vice president of entertainment public relations and awards at Showtime Networks and PTVS, overseeing the Los Angeles- and Boston-based PR teams at Showtime, as well as the Showtime Awards team and the Paramount Television Studios PR team.

The PR executive joined Showtime in April 2018, originally as SVP of entertainment PR, guiding the team during the launches of such series as “Yellowjackets” and “Kidding,” limited series “Escape at Dannemora” and “The Good Lord Bird,” nonfiction series “Couples Therapy,” “We Need To Talk About Cosby” and doc feature “Attica,” which received Showtime’s first ever Oscar nomination. He added oversight of the Showtime Awards Team to his purview in March 2021, and then the PTVS PR team a year later.

Prior to joining Showtime, Pagone spent 18 years at FX. He was hired in 2002 as a publicist, working his way up to VP of media relations, leading or co-leading on some of FX’s most acclaimed titles, including “The Shield,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Rescue Me,” “Justified,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Riches,” “Man Seeking Woman” and “Sons of Anarchy.” In 2015, Pagone became SVP of comms, running the department budget and overseeing trade communications, talent relations and events, public affairs and photo publicity for FX, FXX, FXM and FX Productions.

Below is Clemens’ email to Paramount Television Studios employees:

Hi, everyone. I’m reaching out today to formally announce our new head of communications, Dominic Pagone. This is not a surprise to many of you, especially since he was in the office last week!

Dom is certainly no stranger to our team. In his former role at SHOWTIME communications, he was an important PR adviser and strategist across many PTVS business and show issues. Now we get him full time!

He’s also no stranger to me. Dom and I previously worked together at FX, where I witnessed firsthand his incredible skill in media relations, talent relations, show campaigns and awards strategies. He loves television and knows how to generate meaningful recognition for our premium shows. Dom is also the ultimate collaborator with executives, talent, producers and everyone in the creative process.

As Senior Vice President, Communications, PTVS, Dominic will report to me and Chris Ender, who oversees comms for all CBS brands and other parts of George Cheeks’ world. Dom and his team will be based here on the first floor of the Lubitsch building, and they will also be aligned and collaborate with Chris’ broader communications group too.

In addition to Dom’s announcement, I’m sure you also read the amazing news last week about Erin Calhoun, who has been named EVP Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity overseeing communications for Paramount+, Pluto and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, and has a new cross-platform role in the broader company. I want to thank Erin for her incredible comms leadership at PTVS and her support to me and all our teams.

We now have the best of three worlds for comms. We get Dom every day; Erin when we sell a show to Paramount+; and we’re connected to Chris’ broader comms group, too.

Please join me in thanking Erin and welcoming Dom to his new PTVS leadership role.

Nicole