Paris Hilton Denies Page Six Report That She’s Pregnant

Paris Hilton denied reports that she is pregnant after a Page Six report surfaced Tuesday that cited an anonymous source who claimed the Hilton hotels heiress, who's got a new Netflix reality series coming out next week, was expecting a child with her fiancé Carter Reum.

"I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding," the "Simple Life" star said during a Tuesday episode of her podcast "This is Paris" entitled "This is... I'm Pregnant??"

Page Six reported that Hilton and Reum were expecting a child after disclosing the two were undergoing IVF treatments in January.

Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton was quick to dismiss the rumor and told Vanity Fair on Tuesday that the New York-based gossip site had the wrong information about her sibling. "It’s not true; they have the story wrong," Nicky said.

Still, the news caused plenty of Paris' fans and even close friends to reach out congratulating her and Reum on their (not) upcoming baby.

Hilton said "all five of my iPhones" were blowing up after the Page Six report as well-wishes poured in. Page Six quickly updated its original story after Hilton denied the claims and also published a separate story with the news of Hilton's latest comments.

"I don't know how this rumor started. Now they have a 'very reliable source' that says Paris Hilton is pregnant," Hilton said on her podcast, alluding to Page Six. "People always make up rumors. I'm very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have."

She also noted that she wants to have children but is waiting until her and Reum tie the knot next year. "I'm not yet. I will be after the wedding," Hilton said. "I can't wait to have children in 2022 and like I said, I am just preparing for the wedding."

The influencer, actress and occasional musician began dating Reum, a venture capital investor, in December 2019. The two were engaged in February of this year.

Hilton faked out fans at first with what seemed to be like a confirmation of Page Six's report, then turned the tables.

"Thank you, everyone, for all the messages. It's a busy day today, so I haven't answered anyone yet. But yes, I am pregnant with triplets. So thank you guys for the congratulations; I really appreciate it. I am just so excited for motherhood," Hilton said. Then, she said, "actually, I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting till after the wedding."

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” Hilton jokingly added. Ever the entrepreneur, Hilton didn't miss any opportunity to plug her various business ventures during the podcast -- first the lasagna, a reference to her new Netflix food show "Cooking with Paris," then the upcoming NBC docuseries on Peacock called "Paris in Love" that will document her journey to marriage.

Hilton also jokingly blamed her lingerie line -- that's right, her bra -- for the rumors that she had a child on the way.

"I guess I shouldn't have worn my new Paris Hilton push-up bra for my new lingerie line," Hilton said. "Otherwise, they like to make up rumors... I don't know how this rumor started, but I'm assuming that it was the Paris Hilton push up bra off my new lingerie line. I was wearing it at dinner with my fiancé Carter and we went to Nobu in Malibu. I guess some people got some shots, and they put them out."

Hilton did say that she hopes to have a baby girl with Reum after the wedding and would love the name London. "One day, I can't wait to have a little girl I want to name her London; that's always been my dream since I was a little girl... because I just love London and Paris together."

Listen to Hilton's full remarks regarding the pregnancy rumors on her podcast here.