Immediately after Paris Hilton unveiled her second child, London, to the world on Thanksgiving Day, fans across the internet noted the connection to “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” character London Tipton, who was loosely inspired by Hilton — chatter that she found amusing.

“I thought that was hilarious,” Hilton told TheWrap. “I love that character and that show.”

Despite fans speculating that Hilton named her daughter after the Disney Channel character played by Brenda Song, the socialite and entrepreneur insisted the connection was purely coincidental, and explained her longstanding plans for the name.

“I’ve always wanted to name my daughter ‘London’ since I was a teenager — I’ve always had this plan — because I love the name Paris and London together,” Hilton continued. “I think it’s just a coincidence but it’s so funny, just seeing all the memes and everybody writing about — I think it’s really a cute, fun story.”

Hilton’s new baby girl came as a surprise to both the world and her family, as she brought out London in a pink blanket during the Thanksgiving festivities, shocking her siblings and parents after telling them she was bringing out a magician.

“I’m just so in love with my little princess,” Hilton said. “We are so excited that she’s here and she was the perfect Thanksgiving surprise for everyone.”

London’s surprise introduction to the rest of the Hilton family came months after Hilton shocked her relatives in a similar manner when she introduced her firstborn son, Phoenix, in January, a process documented on the second season of “Paris in Love,” which debuts Thursday, Nov. 30, on Peacock.

“I’m just so proud of Season 2 of ‘Paris in Love,’” Hilton said. “The show is just so incredible, and I’m so happy that it’s so authentic and just shows the whole story with Phoenix and my life. I’m so happy with how it’s been received by people.”