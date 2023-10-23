Paris Hilton is delving into a new obsession in “Paris in Love” Season 2: motherhood.

As the heiress takes viewers of the Peacock reality show behind the scenes into her journey in pregnancy alongside her husband, Carter Reum, there’s one thing differentiating this moment for Hilton: She’s keeping it a secret.

“I’ve given my whole life to everyone for so long, it’s just been really important to me to keep this a secret,” Hilton said in the trailer of her pregnancy. “This is the first time that something is just mine. I’m going to be a mom.”

Not even Hilton’s own family was privy to her pregnancy. As Hilton explained, “If people found out it would be paparazzi all over Cedars.” Naturally, then, she revealed her newborn baby boy, named Phoenix, to her family without them even knowing she was pregnant.

“He is so beautiful, so perfect — my life is finally complete,” Hilton said. “I’m so obsessed.”

At the same time, Hilton was filmed in the process of unveiling her memoir, “Paris: The Memoir,” which revealed unknown past traumas from her life, including facing abuse at her Utah boarding school, feeling “private agony” as she got an abortion in the early 2000s and being chased by Harvey Weinstein, among other harmful instances.

“Writing this book was one of the most difficult experiences of my life — writing about things that I’ve never told anyone,” Hilton said. “I was just embarrassed and scared.”

Like her pregnancy, Hilton’s family was left in the dark about the traumatic experiences Hilton revealed in her memoir, with her family telling her “the fact that you couldn’t come to us and we had to read about it online and [in] the book — its not right for us to just read about it in the media.”

Despite Hilton’s best attempts, her past experiences may come back to haunt her, as a therapist warns, “People who are trauma victims have a very hard time happily bonding with their children.”

Hailing from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, executive producers for the series include Hilton, Mike Darnell, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Bridgette Theriault, Ailee O’Neill, Jen Cassell, Lucy Bennett, Sunny Franklin, Bruce Gersh and Bruce Robertson.

All eight episodes of “Paris in Love” Season 2 will premiere Nov. 30 on Peacock.