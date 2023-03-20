Paul Grant, a “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” actor, has died at the age of 56.

He was found collapsed Thursday outside of the London train depot Kings’ Cross Station by police. His family confirmed the news to The Sun on Monday. The cause of death has not been specified.

Grant was rushed tot he hospital, where he was declared brain dead.

His family made the decision to turn off his life support machine Sunday.

“I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” his 28 year-old daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, told The Sun. “He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad.”

“He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him,” she added. “My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

The father of three was most well known for playing an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” appearing onscreen with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

His girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, called him the love of her life who made her life complete.

Other credits for Grant include portraying a goblin in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as well as standing in for Kenny Baker as R2D2 in the last scenes of “Return of the Jedi. He played a memer of the goblin corps in “Labyrinth” (1986) and a stunt double for Hoggle (Brian Henson).

Yet other appearances for Grant include those in “Willow” (1988) alongside Val Kilmer, “Legend” with Tom Cruise and “Deuce Bigalow 2.”

Grant struggled with substance abuse — specifically drugs and alcohol. The Peterborough Cambridgeshire native addressed his battle in 2014 after he broke up with his wife and spiraled into addiction.

He is survived by Dwyer, daughters and son.