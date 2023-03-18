Keanu Reeves Heartbroken Over Death of ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick

“John Wick” star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski expressed their heartbreak over the recent death of actor Lance Reddick.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” they said in a joint statement to E! News. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with.”

They continued, “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Reddick — who reprised the role of Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York, a neutral territory for the criminal underworld, in “John Wick: Chapter 4” — was found dead in his L.A. home on Friday morning. He was 60 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Reeves and Stahelski join many of Reddick’s friends and colleagues who celebrated the actor best known for HBO’s “The Wire.” He also starred in Netflix’s short-lived “Resident Evil” series and the movies “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “White House Down,” “Won’t Back Down,” “Jonah Hex,” “The Domestics” and “Monster Party.”