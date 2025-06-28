Paul Simon Cancels 2 Shows Due to ‘Chronic and Intense Back Pain’

Paul Simon has canceled two shows in Philadelphia due to back pain that has become “unmanageable.” Simon shared the news via Instagram on Saturday.

“Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 — at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music,” the statement read. “Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them.”

“However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates,” the statement continued.

Simon previously played the venue June 26 as part of his “A Quiet Celebration” tour. He is meant to next perform in Long Beach on July 7 and Los Angeles from July 9-16.

The singer announced the tour plans in February. Simon, who has also been dealing with severe hearing loss, intentionally chose venues “with optimal acoustics for this tour.”

Simon took the stage alongside Sabrina Carpenter during “SNL50” in February. The pair performed together in lieu of the show’s traditional cold open, during which Simon remembered performing “Homeward Bound” with George Harrison in 1976.

“I was not born then, and neither were my parents,” Carpenter joked.

Simon answered, “Well, I’m glad they’re getting the chance to hear it tonight.” The duo then played the song, with Carpenter telling the audience at the end, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”