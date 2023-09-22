Pauly Shore has launched a grassroots campaign to become the leading man of a not-yet-in-development Richard Simmons film, asking fans to reach out to the major Hollywood studios to help “make it happen.”

Shore, the “Encino Man” and “Bio-Dome” star whose last acting credit came with the 2021 comedy “How It Ends,” said his efforts were sparked by a groundswell of fan interest. He even predicted it would all result in an Oscar.

“I’ve noticed all the reactions to me playing Richard Simmons in a new biopic,” Shore wrote in a post to Facebook. “So I reached out to him. I heard he’s living deep in Big Bear.

“We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone),” Shore added. “I’m trying to make it happen for you guys. Be optimistic.”

Simmons has been off the Hollywood grid for much of the past decade. He most recently resurfaced last year after TMZ released a documentary about his absence, “What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.” In subsequent days, he posted to social media and his publicist released a statement, thanking fans for their support.

“Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe,” the statement said. “He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live.”

Shore, an actor known for his physical comedy, would not be a stretch for the role of the famously animated Simmons. But the part could serve as a rebirth of sorts for Shore, who first rose in Hollywood doing stand-up at the Comedy Store. The venue was owned and managed by his mom, Mitzi Shore, for 44 years until her death in 2018.

“In the meantime, hit up Hulu, Amazon, Disney, HBO and all the big producers,” Shore urged in the Facebook post. “I definitely can morph into this guy. I’ll see you at the Academy Awards 2025.”