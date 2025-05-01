‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Will and Harper’ Among 2025 Peabody Award Winners

Netflix was the big winner of this year’s Peabody Awards, taking home six honors, the most of any network or streamer. Altogether 34 awards were given out, representing the most captivating and inspiring stories across broadcast and streaming in 2024.

The winners were selected from over 1,000 entries by a panel of 27 jurors. Entries included everything from television and podcasts to documentaries, youth programming and interactive media. In the documentary category, Netflix scored wins for Natalie Rae and Angela Patton’s “Daughters,” Lucy Walker’s “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa,” Benjamin Ree’s “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” and Josh Greenbaum’s “Will & Harper.” The streamer’s other two wins came from the entertainment category for Richard Gadd’s massively popular limited series “Baby Reindeer” as well as for the visually striking “Ripley.”

HBO and Max came in second place in terms of total awards, securing four wins. It was then followed by PBS with three wins and FX/Hulu as well as Al Jazeera, both of which secured two wins. Documentaries accounted for 12 of the 34 awards, the most of any one category. That was followed by entertainment with seven awards as well as four each for interactive/immersive programming, podcasts/radio and news.

“The winners of the 85th annual Peabody Awards encompass a wide range of contemporary and historical issues, including the war in Gaza, rural healthcare, a focus on disabilities, authoritarianism and sexual violence,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in a statement. “Whether enlightening audiences on global issues or bringing a smile and sense of community through thoughtful entertainment, these works deserve to be recognized and celebrated.”

Peabody previously announced the winners of two other awards. Andrea Mitchell was named winner of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, and “Saturday Night Live” won the Institutional Award.

The winners of the 85th Annual Peabody Awards will be celebrated on June 1 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Roy Wood Jr., the current host of CNN’s “Have I Got News for You” as well as a former correspondent for “The Daily Show,” will host the event. The ceremony will be produced by Bob Bain Productions.

Here’s the full list of 2025 Peabody Award winners:

“Saturday Night Live” honored with The Institutional Award

Andrea Mitchell honored with the Peabody Career Achievement Award

Arts

“Photographer” — National Geographic

Children’s / Youth

“Out of My Mind” — Disney+

Documentary

“Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story” — CRAVE

“Black Box Diaries” — MTV Documentary Films / Showtime

“Bread & Roses” — Apple TV+

“Daughters” — Netflix

“Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” — Netflix

“Night is Not Eternal” — HBO / Max

“One With the Whale” — Independent Lens / PBS

“Queendom”

“STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.” — HBO / Max

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” — Netflix

“The Truth vs. Alex Jones” — HBO / Max

“Will & Harper” — Netflix

Entertainment

“Baby Reindeer” — Netflix

“Fantasmas” — HBO / Max

“Mr Bates vs The Post Office” — PBS / Masterpiece

“Ripley” — Netflix

“Say Nothing” — FX / Hulu

“Shōgun” — FX / Hulu

“We Are Lady Parts — Peacock

Interactive and Immersive

“1000xRESIST”

“Inside the Deadly Maui Inferno, Hour by Hour”

“One Day in Gaza | Close Up”

“What Does Racial Bias in Medicine Look Like?”

News

“Confronting Hate” — WTVF-TV

“Policing Phoenix” — ABC15 Arizona (KNXV-TV)

“Surviving Nova” — VICE TV

“The Night Won’t End” — Fault Lines / Al Jazeera English / Television

Public Service

“The Only Doctor” — Reel South / PBS

Radio and Broadcast