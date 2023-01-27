sick peacock

"Sick" (Peacock)

Peacock Earns Big Week Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’

by | January 27, 2023 @ 5:54 PM

Meanwhile, ”The Menu“ and ”Glass Onion“ continue to drive big views for HBO Max and Netflix, respectively

Peacock just enjoyed its best streaming week of the year, thanks to recent additions like “Sick” and “Violent Night,” according to Whip Media’s data based on viewer insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

Christmas may be far in the rearview mirror, but that didn’t stop fans from watching “Violent Night” on Peacock, which grabbed the bronze medal for the week. (Granted, it’s not a typical holiday flick, with “Stranger Things” star David Harbour leading the way as a gritty Santa Claus taking on henchmen who have taken a rich family for ransom.)

