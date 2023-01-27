Peacock Earns Big Week Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’

Meanwhile, ”The Menu“ and ”Glass Onion“ continue to drive big views for HBO Max and Netflix, respectively

Christmas may be far in the rearview mirror, but that didn’t stop fans from watching “Violent Night” on Peacock, which grabbed the bronze medal for the week. (Granted, it’s not a typical holiday flick, with “Stranger Things” star David Harbour leading the way as a gritty Santa Claus taking on henchmen who have taken a rich family for ransom.)

Peacock just enjoyed its best streaming week of the year, thanks to recent additions like “Sick” and “Violent Night,” according to Whip Media ’s data based on viewer insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

“Violent Night’s” third place finish makes it the highest-ranked Peacock movie so far in 2023. This was also the first week of 2023 to feature two Peacock movies among the top 10.

The second entry? “Sick,” the latest slasher flick from “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson, which grabbed the seventh spot on the ranker. One interesting aspect of “Sick’s” viewership to note: Unlike most horror flicks, the movie’s streaming audience leans more female than male (53% female, according to Whip Media’s viewership data.)

Meanwhile, here’s what’s on “The Menu” for HBO Max: a bonafide streaming hit.

OK, that was pretty cheesy, admittedly. But the point remains — “The Menu” has been the streaming hit of 2023 so far, with the black comedy ranking as the most-streamed movie in the U.S. for the third straight week.

10 most watched movies, Dec. 20-22, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

The movie — starring an ensemble cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Hong Chau, Judith Light and Ralph Fiennes as celeb chef Julian Slowik — has been especially popular with younger streamers, too. Nearly 40% of the movie’s streamers are 29-years-old or younger.

And most fans seem to be enjoying the flick, too, with “The Menu” sporting a strong 4.1 stars out of 5 rating from its viewers. The only other HBO Max movie to make the top 10 for the week was “Black Adam,” which has become a staple of Whip Media’s ranker since its streaming debut in mid-December.

Netflix enjoyed its third straight week in second place thanks to “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” (The sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. over the last week of 2022.)

Summer smashes “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” continued their strong streaming runs as well, with the latter potentially receiving a slight boost in interest following the death of Lisa Marie Presley last week.

And speaking of summer smashes, it’ll be worth watching next week if “Minions: The Rise of Gru” cracks the top 10 after the hit sequel was made available on Netflix earlier this week.