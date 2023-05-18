Apple TV+ Plans Suite of Peanuts Series Featuring Snoopy (Exclusive)

AppleTV+ has unveiled its kids’ and family summer slate, which features new Peanuts content coming to the streamer this summer alongside its returning series.

The new Peanuts content includes the third season of “The Snoopy Show,” which premieres on June 9, and “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” a special that follows “endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way” which premieres on August 18.

In an expansion of its partnership with WildBrain, the tech giant will also debut two new original series in 2024: “Camp Snoopy,” featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors and “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” a special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

Additional classic Peanuts titles from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide will also be made available to fans on September 22, many for the first time in decades. These include “It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown;” “It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-winner “Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown;” “Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-nominated “Play it Again, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy’s Getting Married, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-winner “You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown;” “It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown;” “What a Nightmare, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-nominated “It’s Magic, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-nominated “Someday You’ll Find Her, Charlie Brown;” Emmy Award-nominated “Is This Goodbye, Charlie Brown?;” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown;” “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” and Emmy Award-nominated “Charlie Brown Celebration.”

In addition to the Peanuts content, families will see new seasons of the BAFTA Award-winning live-action animated hybrid series “Lovely Little Farm” premiering June 16 and “Duck & Goose,” the preschool animated series inspired by The New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, premiering July 7.

“Lovely Little Farm” is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”) and Billy Macqueen (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”), along with Catherine Williams (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy & Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”). Darrall and Macqueen serve as executive producers alongside Tony Cooke (“PJ Masks,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog,” “Hunter Street”), who is also head writer. Newcomer Levi Howden stars as Jill, with Kassidi Roberts joining as Jacky, and the series also features the voice talents of BAFTA Award nominee Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potter” franchise, “Stan & Ollie”) as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore (“Thomas & Friends”) as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry (“Cruella,” “Paddington 2”) as Al Alpaca, and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop.

“Duck & Goose” is directed by Brian Muelhaupt (“Sesame Street”) with Jane Startz (“Ella Enchanted”), Douglas Wood (“Bob the Builder,” “Little Einsteins”), Chris Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Shannon Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Ben Kalina (“Harriet the Spy”), Antonio Canobbio (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”) and Hills executive producing. Ahead of its second season, a new “Duck & Goose” special titled “When Duck Met Goose” will also debut on June 9.

To celebrate International Owl Awareness Day on August 4, four new “Eva the Owlet” shorts will also debut on the platform that same day. The shorts are based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott and produced by Scholastic Entertainment with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali. Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, and Jef Kaminsky serve as executive producers, head series writers Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White serve as co-executive producers and Damien O’Connor serves as supervising director.