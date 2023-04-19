Penelope Cruz Embraces Her Transgender Son in ‘L’Immensità’ Trailer (Video)

Starring a mother to a transgender boy living in 1970s Rome, Penélope Cruz appears as good as ever in the first trailer for Emanuele Crialese’s “L’Immensità.” The film will open in New York and Los Angeles on May 12 prior to a nationwide theatrical roll-out.

The preview slowly lays out its premise and openly presents the issue of dealing with a young child dealing with gender dysphoria well before a vocabulary or much of an understanding of such a thing existed. And it is refreshing to see a trailer for a non-English language film that actually has a fair amount of subtitle dialogue, as quite a few previews for “foreign” films tend to sell straight-up imagery and vibes over plot and conversational dialogue. That said, if you’re going to make a film set in the 1970s about a seemingly traditional family living realizing one of their children is trans, you can’t just rely on mood to stake out the territory.

Luana Giuliani plays the child in question, named Adri at birth but wishing to be identified as Andrew. Penélope Nieto Conti plays his love interest.

Filled with fluid, colorful images and a healthy dollop of empathy, the picture seems to be selling a specifically LGBTQ+ narrative amid what otherwise would be a conventional coming-of-age story, complete with a pair of parents’ dysfunctional marriage and a boy’s young, first love.

The trailer, like a number of close-to-release previews these days, highlights the critical reviews that the film has already received, including a blurb from TheWrap’s Lena Wilson from the film’s debut at Sundance.

Written and directed by Crialese, “L’Immensità” is co-written with Francesca Manieri and Vittorio Moroni. Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa produce. Additional cast includes Vincenzo Amato, Patrizio Francioni, Maria Chiara Gorett, Alvia Reale, India Santella, Mariangela Granelli and Valentina Cenni. It will be distributed by Music Box Films.

The poster is below.