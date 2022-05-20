Pete Davidson Expected to Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 8 Years

Pete Davidson is expected to exit “Saturday Night Live,” where he’s been a regular since 2014, Variety reports. Additionally, other “SNL” alums Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also expected to depart, as Deadline first reported.

The “King of Staten Island” star already has the loosely autobiographical series “Bupkis,” in the works at Peacock, with Edie Falco set to play his mother.

“SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels previously hinted that the next season of the long-running NBC sketch show would be “a year of change.” At the time, that seemed to point more towards “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che, who recently told the New York Times that he’d been thinking of leaving “SNL” for the “past five seasons.”

Davidson took time off this season to film James DeMonaco’s horror movie “The Home,” and also has the A24 film “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” which debuted at this year’s South by Southwest, coming out in August.

Davidson’s private life has made headlines this year for dating “SNL” guest host Kim Kardashian and the subsequent online threats from Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

During his time on “SNL,” Davidson has been known for his many appearances on “Weekend Update,” where he talks openly but humorously about his struggle with mental illness; his impression of Eminem; and his song segments, including the ode to his hometown “Walking in Staten” and “Three Sad Virgins,” where he was joined by Taylor Swift.



TheWrap has reached out to Davidson’s rep and “Saturday Night Live” for comment.

More to come…