Pete Davidson Praises the ‘Infinitely More Talented’ Eddie Murphy: ‘Gets What I’m Going Through’

Pete Davidson has plenty of praise for his “insanely talented” fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and “The Pickup” co-star Eddie Murphy – who “gets what I’m going through” – the actor and comedian told People in an interview published Sunday.

“The thing that’s really cool about Eddie is we were both some of the youngest cast members ever,” Davidson explained. “And we just have a lot of similarities in our personal lives too. Our fathers both passed when we were [young], … and it’s why we got into comedy.”

Davidson continued: “I’ve been in this business a long time, … and it’s nice to get advice from people, but no one gets it more than him, just in an age timeline. I’m not by any means saying that I did the same things as him, because he was infinitely more talented and did way more s–t than I did, but it’s nice to just get advice from someone who literally gets what I’m going through. It was really special, and I’m very lucky that I got to have that opportunity.”

The actor also reflected on the pair’s 2025 comedy “The Pickup.”

Working with Murphy was “a blast,” he explained. “It’s one of those where, if ten-year-old Pete knew that this would happen, he’d be like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was one of those I couldn’t believe, and I still can’t believe it.”

Murphy and Davidson joined forces for the Tim Story-directed heist film this year. They star as two security guards for an armored truck company who aren’t exactly friendly but get paired together by their boss, played by Andrew Dice Clay. They end up having to work together after unwittingly becoming part of a heist.