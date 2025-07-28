Pete Davidson Reveals ‘Humiliating’ Dave Chappelle Tattoo He Covered With ‘Jaws’ Shark: ‘So Dumb’ | Video

Pete Davidson admitted that in his quest to remove all of the tattoos on his body, he had already covered up his most humiliating one, and it was a quote from his idol and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

While promoting his new films “The Home” and “The Pickup,” Pete Davidson went on “Hot Ones” Monday for the second time in his career. Toward the end of the show, host Sean Evans asked Davidson which of his many tattoos were the most painful to put on and take off.

Davidson, who previously had around 200 tattoos, shared that, even before starting the removal process, he’d already covered up his most embarrassing ink with an image from “Jaws.”

“I’ve never admitted this because it’s so humiliating,” Davidson began. “When I was like 20 at a comedy club — it might have been The Knitting Factory when Hannibal Buress used to run it — and I did like a set, I was like 19 or 20, and Chappelle was in the corner. And this was before he was back, so seeing him was like crazy, you know, like ‘What the f–k.’”

“I got off the stage, and he was like, ‘I watched your whole set. It was really good,’ and he was like, ‘Oh thanks.’ I was like, ‘You know, how do you keeping coming up with new stuff? I’m working on new stuff, I don’t know, it’s like, difficult,’ and he goes, ‘Jokes come and go, but swag is forever,’” Davidson said, closing out with his best Chappelle impression. “Guess who got that tattooed on his chest?”

You can watch the full video below.

Play video

Davidson said he soon regretted tattooing the Chappelle quote across his chest, eventually covering it with an image of Bruce the Shark from “Jaws.” Laughter could be heard from Evans, Davidson and the behind-the-scenes crew as the actor explained how he used a giant shark to cover his regrettable quote.

Davidson added that Chappelle was, and still is his idol. Still, getting the quote tattooed was not his finest decision.

“That’s so dumb,” he laughed. “I could have just told people he said that to me. Also, when you see that, you think I thought of it. […] Also, I could’ve gotten it, like, this big. It was my whole chest. It was horrible!”