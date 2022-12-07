‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ Singer Peter Frampton Sells Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Grammy-winning singer and guitarist Peter Frampton’s entire catalog in exchange for a major payout, the company announced Wednesday.

According to the press release, the deal includes the musician’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams dating back to his work in the late 1960s.

Frampton’s lifetime of musical work spans decades, from his time with The Herd in the ’60s to Humble Pie in the early ’70s and onward, which included his hits “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.” His 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!,” is one of the most successful live albums of all time, selling over 8 million units and earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

In 2007, Frampton won the Grammy award for Best Pop Instrumental Album for “Fingerprints,” and in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. In 2019, he received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM’s TEC Awards. In 2020, he was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, Frampton has collaborated with a long list of legendary artists, including George Harrison, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Carly Simon, Harry Nilsson, Donovan, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, Diana Ross, Herb Alpert, Dionne Warwick, Steve Miller and Mike McCready and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam, to name a few.

“I am so pleased to join the BMG family,” Frampton said in the press release. “As an artist-first company, I trust BMG will care for my legacy and that my songs are in good hands.”

Jeff Brabec, the BMG Senior Vice President who oversaw the deal, said: “BMG is honored to represent the creative works of Peter Frampton, a truly unique songwriter, recording artist, performer and guitar player who continues to produce exceptional work.”

Thomas Scherer, the BMG President of Repertoire & Marketing in Los Angeles and New York, said: “From his incredible early rise of success to Humble Pie, his countless collaborations to achieving global stardom as a solo artist, Peter Frampton is one of the most inspirational and tireless musicians of his time. We are proud a legendary artist of his caliber entrusts BMG as the custodians of his most treasured works. A revered musical catalog of this magnitude, paid tribute to by countless artists, will continue to live on for generations.”

This isn’t BMG’s only high-profile deals, as the company bought Tina Turner’s catalog in 2021 as well as buying rights from Mötley Crüe, John Legend and Mick Fleetwood and its getting significant shares in music rights from various artists including Gucci Mane, Five Finger Death Punch and E-40.