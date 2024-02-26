Producers Guild Launches Initiative to Offer Health Insurance to All Working Producers

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced a new initiative aimed at ensuring health insurance benefits for every qualified producer working full-time in the film and television industry. The initiative was revealed on Sunday night by PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line during the 35th annual PGA Awards in Los Angeles.

Production companies Blumhouse, Legendary, MACRO and Berlanti Productions have already pledged their support for the historic health care initiative.

“Producers, unlike unionized creative professionals in the industry, lack guaranteed health insurance benefits. No one should go without these essential benefits. Producing is challenging enough without the added anxiety of wondering how you are going to obtain health coverage for you and your family,” said PGA presidents, Allain and De Line.

In a statement, the PGA further elaborated, “The Guild is asking that all production companies (including studios and streamers) provide health benefits for qualified producers with credits recognized by the PGA who are working full-time on their eligible projects by: (1) making contributions through the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan for eligible producers on qualifying productions and (2) for all other producers who can’t access benefits through an existing industry plan or union contract, including a direct payment line item in their production budgets for producers to purchase their own health insurance.”

Presidents Allain and De Line also championed the participation of the first production companies to pledge support.

“The Producers Guild Healthcare Initiative is an opportunity for our industry to rally behind producers and pave the way for future generations,” said Allain and De Line. “We applaud Blumhouse, Legendary, MACRO and Berlanti Productions for taking this groundbreaking first step, and encourage all production companies across the industry to join us in this essential movement.”

Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & Founder, added, “Producers are the only group of creative professionals without a union on set, so we have to look out for each other. Taking care of our own is good business, good for families and good for our industry, and I’m proud to be part of the group leading this initiative.”

According to the PGA, this cause was started by PGA member, Harvey Wilson, and gained momentum as a prime PGA priority under the guidance of past PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “It will help to close the health benefits gap that so many producers face,” the organization said.

Questions regarding the new initiative and the Producers Guild can be sent to producersguild@ssmandl.com.