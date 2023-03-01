Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi” is heading back to the big screen for a 25th anniversary celebration, courtesy of A24 and Imax.

As part of his original deal, Aronofsky had the film’s rights returned to him. He has now sold them to A24, which will oversee the re-release.

A special screening before a wider release later this year will fittingly take place on March 14 in Los Angeles and feature a live Q&A with Aronofsky, cinematographer Matthew Libatique, composer Clint Mansell, actor Sean Gullette and other special guests.

Stylized as π, Aronofsky’s debut feature stars Gullette as a mathematician who becomes obsessed with looking for patterns in the universe as part of his quest to find meaning. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 1998, where Aronofsky won his first Director’s Award. The “Black Swan” and “Requiem For a Dream” director went on to win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay.

A24 released a trailer, which you can watch here or above, commemorating the re-release, which will be presented in 8K and Dolby Atmos. According to a release, it is formatted through Imax’s proprietary digital remastering process (DMR) and remastered for Imax sound.

The company also plans to release the film in theaters and on digital platforms later this year.

“Twenty five years ago, when we were just kids at Sundance, I was inspired by my hero Jim Jarmusch to fight for the rights of the film to return to the filmmakers. It took almost a quarter of a century, but time flies,” Aronofsky said. “In anticipation of this moment, we went back to the original black and white reversal 16mm film and scanned it at 8K. We also turned our original stereo mix into an Atmos experience.”

He continued: “Everyone thought we were a little crazy but the film has never looked or sounded better. I am excited to team up with A24 and release this on Pi Day in Imax. I look forward to seeing everyone back in the theater soon.”

Previously, Imax and A24 collaborated on Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”