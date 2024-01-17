Pierce Brosnan (“The Out-Laws”) has submitted a not guilty plea in a case that alleges he illegally entered Yellowstone National Park’s thermal area, which contains dangerous geothermal features.

The actor’s submission comes after Brosnan was cited twice back in December 2023 by the U.S. attorney for Wyoming for allegedly traveling off-trail and into the restricted thermal areas, according to multiple reports. The park includes more than 10,000 thermal features, including hot springs, geysers, mudspots and steamvents.

Per the citations, his second infraction was for walking in the park’s Mammoth Terraces — one of the park’s thermal features. Photos that surfaced online show Brosnan posing in front of Mammoth Terrace holding up a “peace sign” while wearing sunglasses and a brim hat.

The park instructs all visitors to remain on trails and boardwalks for their own safety. Altering or placing objects in thermal features is also prohibited. Per Yellowstone’s website, more than 20 people have died from burns they sustained from the park’s geothermals.

“Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns,” the park states on its site, “and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

Brosnan was set to appear in court on Jan. 23, but was granted his request for a virtual hearing on Feb. 20, per reports. Entering the areas can result in jail time or even a fine between $1,000 and $5,000. At the time of the alleged incident, the actor was reportedly filming near Montana for the movie “The Unholy Trinity.”

TheWrap reached out to Brosnan’s team for request for comment.