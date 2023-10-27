Piers Morgan took the popular Republican talking point “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” to task while visiting Fox News’ “The Five” on Thursday. Responding in a heated segment covering Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, the British journalist insisted, “Guns do kill people.”

“At some point,” he said, “you’ve got to do something more than you’re doing.”

After talking about how rare mass shootings are in England because “hardly anyone has guns, including criminals,” Morgan said that the repetition of “God knows how many” gun massacres in the U.S. is like a twisted version of “Groundhog Day.”

“The Five” cohost Jesse Watters tried to put a comic spin on the issue by putting the blame elsewhere — it’s Britain’s fault the U.S. has guns in the first place.

“Of course, we have these guns because of you, your country, because of your king,” Watters said. “And we haven’t had that problem with a king since.”

And when “The Five” co-host inevitably said “guns don’t kill people,” that’s when Morgan responded saying, “Guns do kill people.”

Morgan brought an often used rebuttal to those who don’t wish to regulate gun sales: Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, which are banned in America because the toys inside the candy might choke children. Even a British prime minister had one confiscated at LAX, he said.

“Now I simply say, you’re a country of many freedoms and many regulations. How about regulating guns in the way that you do Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs?” he posed.

Morgan began his take in the segment by saying, “I would argue… as someone who loves this country and loves the people, at some point, you’ve got to do something more than you’re doing. How do you make it safer? How do you stop these loopholes? These [shooters] have been [getting] through the net, and it’s obviously a catastrophic failure.”

He added: “You have 400 million-plus guns in circulation, a million new guns are sold every month in America. This problem is going to get worse, not better. And at some point, as your friend, as a great ally, I simply say: You’ve got to do something more to stop this. You can’t keep having the Groundhog Day of these people with the semiautomatic rifles going into civilian areas and gunning people to pieces. Can you?”

Watters rebuttal was, “Do forks make you fat?”

On Wednesday night, fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity shared his own “personal security plan” in the event of a mass shooting: “I train in mixed martial arts.” Critics on social media pointed out that even MMA fighters can’t stop bullets.

