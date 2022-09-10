If it were up to Piers Morgan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stripped of their royal titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host said just as much in a Friday appearance on Fox’s “The Five” during a discussion of King Charles III’s first address.

In the speech, which came hours after the long-reigning monarch passed away, Charles expressed his his youngest son and his bride “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

“Can you translate that?” Jeanine Pirro asked Morgan on the show.

Morgan explained that as Charles’ heir, Prince William will “have a lot of titles” and “is very much the future along his side of this new slimmed-down monarchy.”

As for Harry, “He didn’t give him his title,” Morgan continued. “And Harry has this wife called Meghan and, alright, he said he used the word ‘love,’ but they’re building their life outside in another country.”

Morgan proposed that “beneath all this, there was a pretty clear message from Charles that he’s getting a bit fed up with this rival royal family based in California, spray gunning the royals and the monarchy whenever it suits him for huge personal enrichment from companies like Netflix and Spotify.”

You can watch Morgan on “The Five” in the clip at the top.

In late 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed multi-million, multi-year deals with the streaming platform and music streaming service. Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast launched last month, beating out Joe Rogan for the no. 1 spot on the charts.

Morgan, one of the couple’s most vocal critics, opined that the “seismic event” of the queen’s death had the potential to mend the rift between them and the rest of the royal family, or to “make things 10 times worse.”

“I’m seeing no sign other than it’s gotten a lot worse,” he said, adding that he heard Markle was prevented from joining her husband and his family in Balmoral, where the queen died.

According to Morgan, Charles’ younger son didn’t stick around for breakfast with his family or even say hello to his estranged older brother.

“Charles is distraught,” Morgan continued. “He’s incredibly hurt by what’s been happening with his son and his daughter-in-law. And so he’s putting all his chips on William. And I think it’s the right thing to do. If I were him, I’d go further. I would strip Meghan and Harry of all their titles, period. Done. Take them away.”

The conservative pundit has openly criticized Markle since at least 2018, when she married into the royal family. In January of this year, he accused her of “trying to cancel me” after he lost his “Good Morning Britain” hosting job over remarks he made about the Duchess.