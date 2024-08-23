Watch Pink Perform ‘What About Us’ With 13-year-old Daughter on Final Night of DNC | Video

Pink performed a moving rendition of her song “What About Us” alongside her 13-year-old daughter Willow Thursday night of the Democratic National Convention.

The pop star walked onstage alongside her daughter and a small group of background singers, following a powerful segment on gun violence in America.

Several gun violence survivors gave their testimonies, including former Rep. Gabby Giffords, a Sandy Hook school teacher and survivor and the mother of a Uvalde school shooting victim.

Dressed in all black, the Grammy Award-winner did not go for her typical theatrics with this performance, rather showcasing the powerful lyrics of her ballad. Her teen daughter’s presence onstage showcased the implications of gun violence in schools and for future generations.

Pink has shared that her 2017 hit “What About Us” was inspired by politics at the time. In the chorus of the song she asks, “What about us? What about all the broken happy ever afters?”

Her daughter, who was heavily featured in the performance, sang the line, “We are children that need to be loved,” to which Pink replied, “That’s right.”

Willow is one of Pink’s two children, who she had with her husband Carey Hart. The singer gave birth to her son Jameson in 2017.

Watch the full performance here: