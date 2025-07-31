Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Explain Why Hollywood Doesn’t Delve Into ‘Platonic’ Relationships That Often

It’s been two years, but “Platonic’s” Sylvia and Will are just as out of love as ever – as they should be. That’s because Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller’s Apple TV+ comedy has always been about the ‘will they/won’t they’-less friendship between Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s characters.

“It’s quite strange to think that this show is quietly groundbreaking because of the subject matter. Because it’s about a very relatable thing, but it’s not discussed, and it’s brought to light in a very fun and funny way,” Byrne said at the show’s Season 2 premiere at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “The show has a very light touch, it’s not heavy, it’s relatable and it’s heartfelt, and it is funny when you think, I don’t know many other shows that are about this – where the core center of the show is this relationship, which is entirely dysfunctional and wonderful.”

“Traditionally in narrative work, a romantic story is much preferred to a platonic one,” Rogen echoed. “I think it is a relatively contemporary idea to even explore friendship, it’s just shedding this old structure of movies and television.”

As for co-creators/co-writers/co-directors/co-EPs and IRL married couple Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller, the lack of representation for the common dynamic is exactly why they made the show in the first place.

“It’s one of those things that people have in their lives, but don’t reflect on much. It’s an important ingredient in anybody’s happiness and longevity,” Delbanco said. “We read a lot about how to keep your marriage healthy, your romantic relationships and relationship with your family, but we all know friendship is important.”

“A lot of storytelling relies on sex and murder, so when you’re telling a story about friends, it’s a little bit harder to find those story moves,” Stoller agreed. “It’s led us to find interesting stuff to say over these two seasons that hasn’t been in a lot of things for that very reason.”

“It’s kind of the most complicated,” co-star Luke Macfarlane added. “The expectations of other relationships are very clear – you’re getting sex, you’re getting money. With platonic, whatever that thing you get is hard to define. But it’s a very important part of our psychic lives, it’s kind of comfort, kind of nostalgia. It’s just complicated.”

Another thing about “Platonic” is that a lot of the cast and crew are frequent collaborators with one another – and that’s also by design.

“Nick Stoller gave me my first comedic role in ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ so it’s hard to describe, but it changed my career in so many ways. To still have that relationship is really meaningful and creative – and obviously with Seth,” Byrne shared. “Comedy is so hard, when you do find people that you enjoy working with and have good luck or chemistry, whatever you want to call it, you just gravitate to them again and again. I always feel very tickled.”

“For me, it’s really just a comfort thing and feeling like I’m hedging my bets as far as doing good work, which is very important and I don’t take for granted. I know how hard it is to do good work. So anything I can do to mitigate not doing good work, I will do,” Rogen said. “Often, that means working with people who I know can deliver what I need or will bring me to a better place than I’d be without them.”

“Platonic” Season 2 premieres Aug. 6 on Apple TV+.