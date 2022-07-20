Please Don’t Destroy – the comedy trio consisting of Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins – are set to make their big-screen debut in an adventure-comedy feature for Judd Apatow and Universal.

The comedians, who rose to fame with their pre-recorded sketches throughout Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live”, will write and star in the untitled film about three friends who live and work together. Finding themselves in a rut, they set off for the adventure of a lifetime when they hear a rumor that gold is buried in a nearby mountain.

Paul Briganti, an “SNL” segment director who has also helmed episodes of “Chad,” “At Home With Amy Sedaris” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” has been tapped to direct. Alongside Apatow for Apatow Productions, Jimmy Miller (“Bad Teacher,” “Get Smart”) will produce for Mosaic.

The film is executive produced by Joshua Church for Apatow Productions, by M. Riley and Sam Hansen for Mosaic, by Michael Sledd and by Marshall, Higgins and Herlihy. Erik Baiers and Jacqueline Garell will executive produce the project for Universal.

Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters Aug. 18, 2023. Production began in North Carolina earlier this month, with additional cast to be announced in the coming weeks.

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy are represented by Mosaic, WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Briganti is represented by UTA and Mosaic.