No tricks or treats here – a copy of “Poltergeist” on 4K Blu-ray could be yours for free if you enter our giveaway.

The horror classic is coming to 4K Blu-ray and Digital in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range for the first time ever on Sept. 20, and TheWrap is giving away five copies of the film.

All you have to do is enter our giveaway for a chance to win before the giveaway closes on Sept. 30.

Director Tobe Hooper’s film opened in 1982 and scared audiences across the world thanks to Steven Spielberg’s spooky screenplay and Hooper’s tight direction. It has endured for four decades, despite debates over who actually directed the film.

Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams star as a couple living in suburbia whose house becomes haunted, escalating when their daughter is transported to another realm.

The “Poltergeist” Blu-ray includes the following previously released bonus features:

“They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 1- Science of the Spirits” RT: 15:30

“They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 2- Communing with the Dead” RT: 15:31

“The Making of Poltergeist” RT: 7:15

Trailer RT: 2:25

Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

“Poltergeist” will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own ”Poltergeist”in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on Sept. 20.